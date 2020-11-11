It seems that recent updates for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 phones have started to cause problems instead of solving them. The latest firmware update seems to be affecting the devices’ wireless charging capabilities, and several users have already begun to report this issue on official and unofficial Samsung forums.

According to several reports, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 devices have stopped charging wirelessly after the latest firmware update. Now, don’t be alarmed, as this issue seems to be happening only with some third-party chargers. The main problem consists of wireless charging getting constant interruptions every few seconds. Users also claim that their devices could charge wirelessly with third-party chargers in the past, but the problems started after one of the latest firmware updates.

There is no exact reason as to what is causing this problem. But it seems that it is mostly affecting the Ultra variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. It is believed that the September 2020 or the October 2020 update may be responsible for these wireless charging issues.

Some affected users have also tried to fix the problem by rebooting their devices. They have also tried clearing the cache and factory resetting their Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 units. Unfortunately, none of these actions seem to fix the wireless charging issues. The problem seems to be spreading slowly, but luckily, it affects a small number of units compared to the actual number of devices sold around the world.

However, we also have to consider that several Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 users may have never tried to charge their devices wirelessly, or at least not with third-party wireless chargers. This means that the issue may be present in more devices, but users aren’t aware of it since they have decided to stick with reliable, good old fast wired charging solutions.

Source SamMobile