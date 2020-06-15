Samsung-Galaxy-S20-and-Galaxy-Buds-BTS-Edition

Samsung has announced a new variant of its Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+. The BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20+ smartphones and the Galaxy Buds+ wireless headset feature a purple glass and metal exterior. They also carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20+ BTS Editions come with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. The box also includes decorative stickers, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members.

As for the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition they also include photo cards of the band right in the box. They feature sound by AKG for balanced, detailed, and spacious sound and two-way speaker.

The devices will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com in the US from June 19 till July 8. Those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition can get a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. If you pre-order both the devices will get two free limited edition posters.

The two Samsung devices will go on sale starting July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective. They will be made available from Samsung.com and Amazon.com. The US pricing is yet to be revealed. The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition is priced at 1397,000 won (~US$ 1155) and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is priced at 220,000 won (~US$ 181) in Korea.

Source: Samsung

