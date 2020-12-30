2020 is almost gone, but Samsung trade-in deals are still coming. We are getting closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21, so it may be a great time to get its predecessor with great discounts. You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ starting at $500. This means $700 its original price tag. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can be yours for just $100 more, as it starts at $600. The vanilla Galaxy S20 is already out of stock, but you can still get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $415.

If you want stylus support, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starts at $450, down from its original $1,000 price tag, or go Ultra for $750. Now, you can also choose to get your first foldable device, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for $999.99 with $1,000 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 5G support starts at $850, but if you don’t feel like you need 5G just yet, you can get the LTE-only version available for $700.

Since we’re already talking about Samsung, we might as well tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is currently getting a $130 discount over at Amazon, which leaves it at $350, and you may also want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds that are available for $79, with $50.99 savings.





Now, if you’re looking to upgrade your game or work station with a new monitor, Dell and Samsung have some interesting options. You can currently get the Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor for $1,530 with $520 savings. If that’s too much for your taste, you can get the Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor starting at $725 with a $245 discount.

Samsung gives you less expensive options, as you can get the 32-inch 4K UHD curved gaming monitor for $420 with $80 savings, or get the Samsung Business 32-inch 4K UHD monitor with a $119.54 discount that will be reflected at checkout, meaning you can get yours for $450.

Other deals include the JOBY GorillaPod 1K flexible mini-tripod for $25 after getting a 50 percent discount. The JOBY TelePod Pro kit is selling for $45, down from its regular $80 price tag. Score a new 12-in-1 Type C hub, as the VAVA USB C Docking Station can be yours for $66. You will first have to add the on-page coupon that will save you $30, and then you will also have to enter code 4CM2FH9U.