Now that we have official information and confirmation of many rumors that came before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, it’s time to decide on whether you want one of these new devices. Luckily for you, Verizon is going to have the 5G enabled devices soon, and here we give you all the necessary information, just in case you feel like you need a new smartphone.

Verizon will start pre-orders of the 5G enabled Samsung Galaxy S20 devices on February 21st at 12:01 am ET. However, if you don’t want to pre-order the Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available in stores and online on March 6th, while the regular Galaxy S20 5G will be available during the second quarter of 2020. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will start at 24 monthly installments of $58.33 on Verizon Device Payment, adding up to a total of $1,399.99. The Galaxy S20+ 5G can be yours for $49.99 under the same conditions mentioned before and will make you pay $1,19999 total. The Galaxy S20 5G will be available for $41.66, for a total of $999.99.

