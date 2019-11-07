We have more rumors concerning the new Samsung Galaxy S11. This time the information comes from Galaxy Club, and it’s focused on the camera of this upcoming device. Apparently, ‘Hubble’ is the codename for the Galaxy S11’s camera, and there are even more rumors that include a 5X optical zoom.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S11 may include a periscope camera that will give us 5X optical zoom and a 108MP primary sensor. We’re still a couple of months away from the official launch of this device, and we will surely get more rumors talking about its camera. As time goes by, we will get a better idea of what we may get during the first quarter of 2020.

Source: SamMobile

Via: Galaxy Club