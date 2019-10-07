Samsung Galaxy S11 will likely feature a periscope zoom camera

Rumored to launch on the third week of February, the Galaxy S11, or whatever its name will be, is expected to feature a periscope zoom camera, something its Chinese Huawei competitor introduced this year in March with the P30 Pro, preceding the South Korean giant by almost an entire year.

Rumors talk about a 5x optical zoom, but that’s just speculation at the moment. A report from Korea talks about how MecaTech Systems, a Korean manufacturer of test sockets for smartphone modules, will soon start supplying Samsung with test sockets for the next Galaxy phone’s folded camera.

Folded cameras indicate periscope-like forms that allows the smartphone makers to ‘hide’ the camera lens by inserting it sideways to make the camera module less prominent — Thelec

There’s no other takeaway here, at the moment, as the report goes on about MecaTech, but the bit referring to the periscope zoom camera is pretty straightforwards. We’ll of course have to corroborate it with subsequent reports on the same topic in order to take this for granted, but chances of this being legit are pretty good.