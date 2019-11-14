Not to be confused with S-AMOLED, or Super AMOLED, a display type that Samsung used in the past on its premium smartphones. SAMLOED introduces some confusion, but that’s what Samsung decided to call its next-gen display technology.

The Korean manufacturer already applied for a trademark for the SAMOLED moniker, and it is highly likely that this display will be used on the upcoming 2020 Galaxy S11.

There’s no information, at the moment, regarding what exactly SAMOLED stands for. There were, however, reports mentioning Samsung hard at work on trying to tuck some hardware (other than the fingerprint scanner) underneath the display, like the front-facing camera.

Source: LetsGoDigital