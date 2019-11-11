Evan Blass told us over the weekend to expect three Samsung Galaxy S11 models in 2020, (like this year), with a total of five variants including LTE and 5G versions.

A recent report is adding pieces to the puzzle as it tries to anticipate the color options the 2020 Samsung flagship will be available in.

According to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S11 will be available in Black, Grey, and Blue, while the cheaper, Galaxy S11e variant will arrive in Blue, Grey, and Pink shades.

Samsung has been historically adding colors to the line-up post announcement, so these will not be the only color options available.

As a side note, the report mentions that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Black, Blue, and White colors, while the Galaxy Note10 Lite will arrive in Red, Silver, and Black.

Source: MySmartPrice