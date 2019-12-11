You might have heard this before, but Samsung could introduce its second foldable smartphone at the Galaxy S11 event. This is actually something Samsung already did this year with the Galaxy Fold being introduced at the Galaxy S10 announcement.

According to Ice universe on Twitter, the launch date for the Galaxy S11 could be February 18, 2020 (same date already reported in October). The event would take place in San Francisco.

With MWC 2020 kicking off on February 24, it could be possible that Samsung will be, once again, moving away from the Barcelona show to create its own headlines.

Samsung’s second foldable smartphone will most likely be a foldable clamshell form factor, similar to Motorola’s RAZR.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

Source: Twitter