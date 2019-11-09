Author
Tags

Evan Blass is unleashing some highly detailed information regarding the upcoming 2020 Samsung Galaxy S11. Apparently, Samsung will retain the three model line-up it introduced this year, with three different display sizes, but will have a total of 5 models, if you factor in 5G versions.

The display sizes are getting bumped to either 6.2- or 6.4-, 6.7-, and 6.9-inches, from the current 6.1- and 6.4-inches on the S10 line-up (pictured above). Of the three, the smaller two will have separate LTE and 5G versions, while the larger model will only be available in 5G flavor, hence the 5 versions.

The displays will all be curved, so you can say goodbye to flat screens on the Samsung 2020 flagship.

As far as the launch window is concerned, mid-to-late February is what Blass predicts, which falls nicely in place with previous rumors.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter, private)

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it