Evan Blass is unleashing some highly detailed information regarding the upcoming 2020 Samsung Galaxy S11. Apparently, Samsung will retain the three model line-up it introduced this year, with three different display sizes, but will have a total of 5 models, if you factor in 5G versions.

The display sizes are getting bumped to either 6.2- or 6.4-, 6.7-, and 6.9-inches, from the current 6.1- and 6.4-inches on the S10 line-up (pictured above). Of the three, the smaller two will have separate LTE and 5G versions, while the larger model will only be available in 5G flavor, hence the 5 versions.

The displays will all be curved, so you can say goodbye to flat screens on the Samsung 2020 flagship.

As far as the launch window is concerned, mid-to-late February is what Blass predicts, which falls nicely in place with previous rumors.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter, private)