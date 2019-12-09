Author
Tags

2019 is almost over, and we’re getting closer and closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series. We have received tons of rumors, leaked renders, and some information about the device’s specs. Now, we get some blurry real-life pictures of the device and rumors that give it a one of a kind sensor.

First, we have two leaked photos of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy S11. This would be the first time the device is caught in real life, and even though they’re blurry, we can see some similarities with previously leaked renders. The device is in a case that lets us see its new weird camera configuration. This may not seem like much, but it seems that this new camera includes a new and exclusive 108MP sensor. We have already seen Xiaomi devices with a 108 MP camera sensor, but according to information from IceUniverse, the sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S11 would be one of a kind. The new 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor would be superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX, and it would also have a high cost. How will this change the outcome of its camera? Only time will tell.

Source: SamMobile

Via: Android Authority

You May Also Like

Realme shares almost everything about their upcoming Realme Buds Air

Realme will be launching Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G Edition in India on December 17, but we already have a lot of official information available.

Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked render suggests quad-cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will reportedly be announced on December 12, and, according to these leaked renders, will feature quad-cameras.

PSA: Microsoft ends Windows 10 Mobile support tomorrow

Tomorrow, December 10, 2019, Microsoft will be officially ending its support for Windows 10 Mobile. Office support will end later too.