2019 is almost over, and we’re getting closer and closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series. We have received tons of rumors, leaked renders, and some information about the device’s specs. Now, we get some blurry real-life pictures of the device and rumors that give it a one of a kind sensor.

Galaxy S11 in a leakproof case. pic.twitter.com/LVmhQRl69f — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2019

First, we have two leaked photos of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy S11. This would be the first time the device is caught in real life, and even though they’re blurry, we can see some similarities with previously leaked renders. The device is in a case that lets us see its new weird camera configuration. This may not seem like much, but it seems that this new camera includes a new and exclusive 108MP sensor. We have already seen Xiaomi devices with a 108 MP camera sensor, but according to information from IceUniverse, the sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S11 would be one of a kind. The new 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor would be superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX, and it would also have a high cost. How will this change the outcome of its camera? Only time will tell.

The Galaxy S11+ uses a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2019

Source: SamMobile

Via: Android Authority