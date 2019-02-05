On Pocketnow Daily, 3 variants of the Galaxy S10 were just confirmed by the FCC and we have some renders for a Galaxy Sport we may see at Unpacked. Foxconn will be building a production facility in Wisconsin for TV screens, generating 13,000 jobs. Apple’s head of the Siri department is stepping down from the position to focus in long-term research. What’sApp’s new update lets you unlock the app using Touch ID and Face ID. We end today’s show with deals for the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular variant at B&H Photo.

– Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ get FCC approval

– Samsung Galaxy Sport, aka Galaxy Active render shows circular dial

– After meeting with President Trump, Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory is a go

– Apple Siri executive is stepping down

– WhatsApp update brings Face ID or Touch ID locking functionality

– Save up to $349 on the cellular enabled Apple Watch Series 3