Android

A Samsung Galaxy S10 variant could include 5G compatibility

Contents

Samsung had officially stated that the new Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t have 5G compatibility, but a new report says otherwise.

According to The Bell, Samsung would be launching a second variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 based on the Plus version. This new variant would be launched around March and would have 5G compatibility. This has been made in the past with the Galaxy S4 with LTE-A support so it doesn’t seem like a crazy idea. The Bell also sets the launch of the Galaxy S10 during CES 2019 which is 2 months earlier than its predecessor. If this happens, Samsung’s launch dates for next year could see some very interesting changes alongside some even more interesting devices.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, News, Rumors, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10
, , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.