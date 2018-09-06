A Samsung Galaxy S10 variant could include 5G compatibility

Samsung had officially stated that the new Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t have 5G compatibility, but a new report says otherwise.

According to The Bell, Samsung would be launching a second variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 based on the Plus version. This new variant would be launched around March and would have 5G compatibility. This has been made in the past with the Galaxy S4 with LTE-A support so it doesn’t seem like a crazy idea. The Bell also sets the launch of the Galaxy S10 during CES 2019 which is 2 months earlier than its predecessor. If this happens, Samsung’s launch dates for next year could see some very interesting changes alongside some even more interesting devices.