Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 to not disappoint, LG V50 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s Head of Mobile, DJ Koh, promises the company will not disappoint with this year’s flagships. New leaks of the Galaxy S10 Plus have appeared in the wild with final software. According to recent reports, LG will release both the LG G8 ThinQ and a 5G V50 ThinQ on March. Group FaceTime was disabled today thanks to a trick that would let you eavesdrop on the people you were calling. We end today’s show with deals for the iPad Pro at B&H.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung mobile head: Galaxy S10 and foldable phone will meet expectations
Galaxy S10+ leaks again in another real-life picture
LG V50 ThinQ 5G may be Sprint’s first 5G phone to be announced next month
Apple disables Group FaceTime while it fixes the exploit that allows spying
2018 iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo go up to $100 off

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Galaxy S10, LG V50, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung, Video
, , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!