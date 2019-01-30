On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s Head of Mobile, DJ Koh, promises the company will not disappoint with this year’s flagships. New leaks of the Galaxy S10 Plus have appeared in the wild with final software. According to recent reports, LG will release both the LG G8 ThinQ and a 5G V50 ThinQ on March. Group FaceTime was disabled today thanks to a trick that would let you eavesdrop on the people you were calling. We end today’s show with deals for the iPad Pro at B&H.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Samsung mobile head: Galaxy S10 and foldable phone will meet expectations

– Galaxy S10+ leaks again in another real-life picture

– LG V50 ThinQ 5G may be Sprint’s first 5G phone to be announced next month

– Apple disables Group FaceTime while it fixes the exploit that allows spying

– 2018 iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo go up to $100 off