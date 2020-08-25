We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which is getting a $150 discount leaving it at $700. This is a factory unlocked device with 128GB in storage. However, you can get more storage, as the 512GB version receives the same discount, leaving it at $950, and the 1TB version is currently available for $1,114 after a $335 discount. You can also get the regular Galaxy S10 with 128GB in storage for $600, and the 512GB version in pink for $850.

Next up, we have more Samsung products, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 128GB in storage is getting an $80 discount, which leaves it at just under $400. The 64GB version is selling for $350 after a $50 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in its 44mm version with LTE can be yours for $379 with $20.99 savings, and the Galaxy Buds+ complete the deals selection with a $19.99 discount, which leaves these wireless earbuds at just $130.

Apple’s latest iPad mini is currently getting a $49 discount in its Gold, Wi-Fi only version with 64GB in storage, meaning you can get one for just $350, or get the 256GB version for $500.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics is available for $1,500 after a $300 discount.

Finally, the TCL 10 Pro is also on sale today. Get yours for $380 after marking the $70 savings coupon before adding it to the cart. You get an unlocked Android smartphone with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.