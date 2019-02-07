Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera detailed by report

A lot, if not almost everything, is already out there regarding the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. We have a round-up for you, like a one-stop-shop, where you can find out everything about the upcoming Samsung flagship for 2019. However, there’s always tiny bits of the puzzle that fall nicely in place. Like this report, that predicts the Galaxy S10 selfie camera to be a 10MP unit.

It will reportedly feature optical image stabilization (OIS), dual pixel autofocus, as well as 4K video capture. By contrast, the Galaxy S10+ will feature the same camera, but will add a secondary depth sensor.

The second part of the report mentions a 4,100mAh battery for the Galaxy S10+, but this is something we’ve been hearing since January. With regards to the display, the same report suggests a new Super AMOLED Display on the 2019 line-up, one with support for 10-bit color processing.