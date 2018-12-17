New Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors are missing the camera hole

More and more leaked images of screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are coming our way. The latest leaks show a screen protector for the first three Galaxy S10 variants that we are probably going to see launched in February.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10 Lite have brought many rumors with the integrations of this new Infinity O display. The renders and other leaked images have shown us the camera hole in their displays or at least where they’re supposed to be found in the future. Now we see more screen protectors that come with no punch-out holes which could only mean that since the protector is transparent, the camera won’t have a problem capturing selfies. This also lets us see that the Lite variant could have the smallest chin, even though the bezels are going to be really small in these three models. Maybe the 5G version could also follow this path.