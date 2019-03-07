Samsung predicted to sell 40-45 million Galaxy S10 phones

According to a Tuesday report, day-one registrations for Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in South Korea have fallen short of both expectations, as well as predecessor numbers. While this is not a clear indication of the overall sales performance of the phones throughout their life cycle, it could be a hint of things to come. Taking these hints are analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo, who are weighing in with their predictions.

According to Kuo, Samsung will move between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S10 devices this year. Kuo raised shipment estimates by 30 percent to 40 to 45 million units from 30 to 35 million units, after seeing pre-release demand for the phones being better than previously expected.

If the prediction turns out to be true, it would represent a 30 to 40 percent increase in shipments YoY compared the Galaxy S9. By contrast, it is estimated that Apple shipped 66 million iPhones in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 alone.

Before you read too much into this, note that these are analyst prediction, and, while they could be spot on, they could also not be further away from reality. Keep that in mind.