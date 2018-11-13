Samsung Galaxy S10 might bring triple cameras, and a punch hole cutout

We’re still a couple of months away from the official presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. Still, we keep on getting important information about this flagship. We know that we might get three different models and starting price points in order to compete with Apple’s iPhone lineup. Now, we get more information that would leave the notch away from the S10, again.

Few preliminary Galaxy S10 details: – "Punch hole" style selfie cam cutout (sounds like Infinity-O display).

– Ultrasonic, in-display FPS

– Three rear cameras (standard/wide/tele)

– One UI over Android Pie — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2018

Samsung recently presented a variety of notches in its Infinity Displays so everyone was a bit concerned about the notch making its way to the display of the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, Evan Blass gives us some of the S10’s preliminary details that include a “punch hole” style selfie camera cutout, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, triple rear cameras, and One UI over Android Pie. Now we only have to wait a while longer for further confirmation, let’s just remember that once Mr. Blass leaks information, it usually turns up to be the real deal.