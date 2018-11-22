A new Samsung Galaxy S10 protector leak shows almost no bezels
We have been receiving plenty of rumors and images that have to do with the design of the new Samsung Galaxy S10. These rumors have included display sizes, punch-out holes, and even some new materials in the back of them. Now, we get another rumor that has to do with a leak of one of its screen protectors.
Galaxy S10 Screen Protector！ pic.twitter.com/LPn6OSOBAd
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 22, 2018
Ice Universe is a well-known source for tech leaks. He has now posted a video that shows the design of a screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S10. This protector may not seem like much, but it gives us a very clear idea of how small the bezels are going to be in the upcoming S10 models. This screen protector may even be perfect for the Infinity O display. Still, we only have to wait for a couple more months to see what Samsung has prepared for us.
