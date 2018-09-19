Samsung Galaxy S10+ planned with 4G and 5G versions

Korean media have reported this month on plans for a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 intended for later release against three initial versions compatible with 4G networks. It seems that firmware is able to affirm that speculation.

XDA-Developers has been able to dig into the Android 9 Pie ROM for the Galaxy S9+ running on a Snapdragon 845.

Several versions of the device have been found in a folder of XMLs:

beyond0lte

beyond0qlte

beyond1lte

beyond1qlte

beyond2lte

beyond2qlte

beyond25g

beyond2q5g

Previous rumors have listed “Beyond 0” as an “entry-level” model with a single camera. “Beyond 1” is has the same 5.8-inch display as “Beyond 0,” but with two cameras and extra features. The “Beyond 2” takes “Beyond 1” to a larger 6.44-inch display. It seems that Samsung is planning on releasing all three models with 4G support — ‘q’ versions would presumably signify devices running a Qualcomm chip while non-q variants would have Samsung’s own Exynos chip and availability of each would vary by region — while only the Beyond 2, presumably the Galaxy S10+, will get an extra 5G edition.

Qualcomm and Samsung both have 5G modem solutions — the Snapdragon X50 and the Exynos 5100, respectively — but a multitude of factors will contribute to whether and when this extra Galaxy S10+ comes out.

We could also see a five-camera Galaxy S10 coming out even later. In the meantime, we’re waiting on an October 11 event for what we expect to be a four-camera phone.