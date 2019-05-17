Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Olympic Games Edition) launched

Samsung has been historically releasing special Olympic editions of its flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic Edition and the Galaxy Note 8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition are just a couple of examples. This year, the company prepared a special Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Olympic Games Edition) variant.

Since it is meant to celebrate the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the phone popped up on NTT DoCoMo’s website, and is available to purchase for roughly $1,000. Even though it’s a special edition, it isn’t different from the regular Prism White Galaxy S10+. The design on the back, though, with the Olympic Circles and the Tokyo 2020 logo should make this a nice collectors’ phone.

The phone comes bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds that are also sporting the same Olympic celebratory design. It’s not known whether Samsung will make this phone available in other regions as well, or if it will keep it a Japan exclusive.