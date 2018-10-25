Could Samsung adopt the notch for the Galaxy S10 after all?

Samsung doesn’t seem to like the notch. Whether you like it or hate it, it’s not really your choice, as the industry is moving, at the moment, in that direction. But, when it comes to Samsung, the company managed to refrain from adopting it. There was a lot of back and forth on whether Samsung will adopt the notch, or it will stay away from the notch. We know that the South Koreans have been considering it. But the reports are certain that the Galaxy S10 won’t have a notch, even though some future Samsung phones might.

Well, a patent filing with USPTO from April got published on October 11, 2018, and LetsGoDigital picked it up. We do know that for the Galaxy S10, Samsung wants to introduce both an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as UPS (Under Panel Sensors). This is a lot of R&D work, so what if it’s not done in time for the Galaxy S10?

This patent filing could offer a glimpse of what we should expect. It could also mean nothing, as it often happens with patents. The patent describes a full-screen smartphone with a small notch, something we call “teardrop” or “waterdrop” notch. This notch would house the camera and that alone, while all the other sensors and the earpiece would be moved to the top bezel.

This somewhat contradicts the recent rumors of an all-screen design with a cutout for the camera. At this stage we’re not sure what’s best: a notch or a cutout. What’s certain is that if there is a selfie camera, there has to be either a notch, a cutout, or a slide mechanism. Again, it can go both ways with patents, but it’s something to keep an eye out as the Galaxy S10 nears its announcement in five months.