Samsung Galaxy S10 begins to leak one of its best new features

Samsung has a weird way of building hype towards its new devices. They slowly start leaking all the important features and specs of their flagship devices, so by the time the smartphone launches we pretty much know everything that’s necessary. Same thing seems to be starting to happen with the new Samsung Galaxy S10.

Many rumors have started coming where we have heard that the new Samsung Galaxy S10 will have an in display fingerprint sensor. We have also heard that its main camera will have up to three lenses, and on that we want to extend. The Galaxy S10 and S10 devices are supposed to be launched in January during CES 2019 with an amazing camera that has three lenses. These would be a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens setup. This three lens camera configuration could also come to less expensive devices like the ones in the Galaxy A series because Samsung wants to have better sales numbers next year after a not so bright 2018.