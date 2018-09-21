Samsung Galaxy S10 model numbers are confirmed

Next year’s Samsung Galaxy S10 has been surrounded by rumors. Some of these rumors include the possibility of three different versions. Now, we have confirmation of their model numbers.

The first two models of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are the SM-G970F and SM-G975F, and we get a third model that’s the SM-G973F. With this, we can confirm the arrival of three devices. All of them are supposed to have in-display fingerprint sensors, even though they are going to have different technologies. At least two of them will have a triple camera setup in its main shooter, and the SM-G975 is believed to come with a dual selfie camera which would give us Samsung’s first device with 5 cameras. These devices are already being tested with the XXU0ARI8 version of Android 9.0 Pie, and according to the company’s CEO, we will see significant design changes between these three models.