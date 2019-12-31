More rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite keep showing up. This time we have an alleged user manual for the device in Portuguese, and it may give us a better idea of what to expect from this device.

According to rumors, both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could arrive in January, maybe during CES 2020. If that information is accurate, we won’t have to wait that much to find out if this leaked user manual is the real deal. The Portuguese manual lets us see some images of the device and the placement of its main design features. Maybe what’s most impressive is the fact that this “lite” version of the Galaxy S10 comes with features that we usually wouldn’t find in a light model. We can find a triple camera setup, NFC antenna, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This manual doesn’t give information about what’s powering this device, but rumors say that we could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Source SamMobile

Via 9to5Google