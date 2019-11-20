Samsung is rumored to be working on a more affordable version of its flagship smartphone. It’s tentatively called Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and, while the rumors initially talked about a mid-range phone, the specs that just got leaked don’t seem to indicate that.

According to a recent Twitter report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (not Plus) chip, and will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. It contains a 48MP main shooter, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. Additionally, there should also be a 32MP selfie shooter, as per the report.

Earlier reports mentioned the possibility of the Galaxy S10 Lite coming in Black, Blue, and White colors, and, at the same time, dropped hints of a possible Galaxy Note10 Lite as well.

Can confirm that #Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (SM-G770F) will have Snapdragon 855 processor and the camera specifications are as follows:

48MP (Main) + 5MP (Depth) +12MP (Wide angle) & 32MP (Selfie)

Meanwhile the internal code for S11+ (5G) (SM-G986U) is Y2. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 19, 2019

Source: Twitter