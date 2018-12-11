Possible leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and its flat display

Samsung is already preparing the launch of its new flagship devices for the first quarter of 2019, but we might just be lucky enough to see the first images of one of its variants. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite may be the least expensive variant, but that doesn’t make it any less desirable.

If the recent leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite provided by Ice Universe are real, we can say that it will look very nice. It leaves out the notch to include a punch-hole in its display that would be placed on its right corner. We have also seen a new protective film that could confirm that this Infinity-O Display will be flat, but the cut out is placed on the top left corner. The bezels on this device are also very thin, but a bit thicker than what we can expect to find in the regular and the Plus model.