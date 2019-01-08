Android

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is starting to show us what it’s made of

The closer we get to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 models, the more rumors we’re going to get. This time we get the benchmark scores of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite thanks to the guys at GalaxyClub.

The benchmark test results for the SM-G970U show us what the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is made of. It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and it runs on Android 9 Pie. These 6GB of RAM are very interesting since last year’s Galaxy S9 only had 4GB of RAM in entry version and let’s remember that the Galaxy S10 Lite is supposed to be the cheapest model of a possible 5 phone line-up. We also know that this variant will have a 3100mAh battery and it might even come with 128GB storage space. It seems we won’t have to wait that much to find out, since it’s also believed they may be launched on February 20th. Whatever the case, take a look at its results and tell us what you think.

