Galaxy S10 Lite Note 10 Lite
What you’re seeing above are allegedly the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite (left) and Galaxy Note 10 Lite (right).

The leaked renders, courtesy of Android Headlines, try to suggest how the two affordable models might look. According to reports, we should see the devices launch as soon as January.

Both devices will feature the punch-hole Infinity O display with the centered, single front-facing camera.

No other notable details are shared, but a lot of questions are still unanswered, like the price point, for starters, and how wide the availability of these models will be.

