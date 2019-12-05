Author
More rumors for Samsung devices keep coming. The latest rumor mentions the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This time they give us a possible launch date, and with new certifications granted, this rumor may just turn out to be true.

According to new rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite could launch in mid-January 2020. These devices won’t be exclusive to India, and they could also launch globally in the same period of time. These devices have received their Bluetooth certification recently, and this means that Samsung is doing everything to have these devices ready for launch as soon as possible.

