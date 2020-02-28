Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India late last month. It was made available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, the company has unveiled a new variant with 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999 (~$622). All specs aside from the storage remain the same. For reference, the 128GB model is selling for Rs 39,999.

To cushion the extra Rs 5,000, Samsung is offering an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 in exchange for old smartphones.

The new variant will go on sale from March 1 via retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. It will be made available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue color options.