Galaxy S10 triple camera plan, iPhone XX rumors | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the new trend is triple cameras and it’s coming to devices like the Galaxy S10, OPPO R17 Pro and others. Then we talk about the new apparent name for iPhones that was found in an XCode10 beta. Qualcomm is working on a 7nm chip for the first half of 2019 for 5G. The Galaxy Watch price tag was just revealed for T-Mobile and just wait until you find out how much one costs. Plus, the Pocophone F1 was just announced for the Indian market with flagship specifications for a $300 price tag.


