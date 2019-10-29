Samsung Galaxy S10 gets new camera and productivity features with software update

Samsung has been pretty busy with software updates for their Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships. The Android 10 beta has started to roll out for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and now the Samsung Galaxy S10 is already getting some camera and productivity features from the Note 10.

There is a software update available for your Samsung Galaxy S10. This update includes features like AR Doodle, a new video editor, Live Focus video, expanded Night Mode, and Samsung DeX for Windows integration. AR Doodle will let you create AR drawings and messages. These creations can track faces and the space around you to create interesting videos. Live Focus video will blur out backgrounds, in other words, you will have a bokeh effect for your videos. Finally, Samsung DeX will let you connect your smartphone to your PC, and it will let you see your notifications, send and receive messages, and review your stuff without having to use your device directly.