Samsung Galaxy S10 E is coming, without an in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung is going to give us many variants of one of its flagship smartphones. What was once believed to be the Galaxy S10 Lite is now apparently going to be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 E.

One of the possible 5 Galaxy S10 variants that will come could be the Samsung Galaxy S10 E. This is supposed to be the entry-level flagship device, and now we have new information about it. First of all, we are going to believe that it’s the version that’s going to come with a 5.9” display, and in this display, we won’t have a fingerprint reader. According to the information received by MobileFun, this device is going to have a flat infinity O display and a different camera setup as well. Still, these are just more rumors.

