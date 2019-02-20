Galaxy S10 deals guide: what to get, where to buy it and when
As of press time, we don’t have the pricing charts of all the possible versions of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G or Galaxy Fold you can buy. But the carriers have started offering sweeteners to make the S10 look more attractive over at their network.. And you can count on us to update this story with all the details as we know them.
At the moment, though, all we know is this:
- The Galaxy S10e will come in a base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $749.99. There will be another variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
- The Galaxy S10 starts out with the same base memory specs, but at $899.99. There will be another version with storage bumped up to 512GB.
- The S10+ will carry both options from the S10+ with a starting price of $999. But there will be a third option with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of native storage.
- Pre-orders for the above devices begin February 21 at varying times depending on sales point, but as early as 12:01am Eastern. Shipments should begin on March 8.
- The S10 5G will be sold sometime in the first half of the year until summertime. With its bragging rights, Verizon subscribers can opt-in via this link to be eligible to purchase the device once its 5G network opens up to cellular users. Other carriers will be able to offer the device by then.
- The foldable Galaxy Fold will arrive as early as April 26 with a starting price of $1,980.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will come with a free pair of wireless Galaxy Buds, a savings of $129.99, no matter who you get them with.
Officially speaking in the United States, the carriers that will be selling these phones are AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular (though not the 5G version), Verizon Wireless and Xfinity Mobile. Other retailers that may sell either carrier-locked or unlocked or both configurations include Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target and Walmart.
Here are the carriers that have officially filed their plans for the S10 series:
- On an AT&T Next 30-month term, the base model S10e will cost $25 per month, the S10 at $30 and the S10+ at $33.34. The AT&T Next Every Year 24-month term may also option be an option to some customers.
- Verizon‘s 24-month plans have the S10e from $31.24 monthly, the S10 at $37.49 and the S10+ at $41.66. No word on the S10 5G.
- T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will both carry the series. For T-Mobile, customers can get onto its T-Mobile Essentials plan (read more here) with four lines with a Galaxy S10e on each line for $40 per line per month. On 36-month terms, the S10e will be $20.84 per month, the S10 will need $99.99 down and $22.23 per month and the S10+ will require $199.99 down and $22.23 per month.
- For Metro, it will have the S10e in Prism Blue and the S10+ in Prism White. It announced that it will be selling the Galaxy Fold some time in the second quarter.
- Sprint is offering a pre-order deal that allows users to lease any Galaxy S10 model at full price and lease an extra Galaxy S10e for free. Prepaid carrier Boost Mobile will also carry the S10e from March 8.
- Xfinity Mobile will carry the Flamingo Pink color and offer an extended switcher deal through April 7, giving new customers who port their number over a $250 prepaid gift per new S10 bought and activated for up to five lines.
Samsung, through its website, the ShopSamsung app and its own retail stores, will sell carrier-locked and unlocked devices. It is offering up to $550 of trade-in credit if a customer’s existing smartphone or tablet is in functional and physically good condition.
You may find a gem of a deal out in the unlocked market, but they will certainly be few and far between in the early stage.
