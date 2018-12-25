Verizon may have two 5G Samsung phones: Galaxy S10 and the “Bolt”

Our partners at XDA-Developers have picked up a trace of a 5G Samsung device intended for Verizon that looks to be separate from the 5G version of the Galaxy S10. The information comes from breakdown of the latest beta firmware for One UI.

So far, we’ve been hearing about the four variants of the S10 — a so-called “Lite” version, a small 4G version, a larger 4G version and a special 5G version — with codenames wrapped into the “Beyond” family — “Beyond 0,” “Beyond 1,” Beyond 2,” and “Beyond X,” respectively.

Verizon was the first carrier to announce that it would be selling Samsung’s first 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019. AT&T shortly tailed on by saying that it would not only carry that phone, but another Samsung 5G phone in the second half of next year. It seemed as though all the signals were pointing to the Galaxy S10 as the first device and the Galaxy Note 10 as the other.

However, in looking at the supported device markups for the One UI update, we find that while “vzw” or Verizon Wireless will be carrying the “beyondxqsq,” we also find another file for what is being dubbed “boltq5g.” It is not immediately clear if this is a unique device with its own design or features apart from the S10 or Note 10.

A source close to the company indicated that the Galaxy Note 10 is in the works under the guise of “Da Vinci,” so unless Samsung is breaking old ground by snapping back at HTC in 2017, perhaps we’ve got more digging yet to do.

XDA has a comprehensive read on other new tidbits in the One UI beta update.