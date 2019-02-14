On Pocketnow Daily, we have new leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 along with a complete retail spec sheet. It looks like Apple’s next event will be March 25 but apparently won’t feature the next generation AirPods or the iPad mini 5. According to Largan Precision, we are about to see a lot of triple camera smartphones in the future. The Google Pixel 4 will be a modular device according to some recent patents, you will be able to connect external things like a screen. We end today’s show with the FCC certifying that the Nokia 9 PureView will bring Dual-SIM and QuickCharge capabilities.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Galaxy S10 retail spec sheet leak: facts and figures

– Galaxy S10+ banner leaks, reminds us what’s coming 02/20

– Galaxy S10 names officially confirmed by Samsung on website

– March 29 availability rumored for AirPods 2, AirPower, new iPads

– Sources say next Apple event on March 25 won’t have AirPods 2, iPad mini 5

– Apple supplier Largan expects triple-camera demand from other OEMs to boom

– How modular could the rumored modular Google Pixel 4 be

– FCC reveals dual-SIM Nokia 9 PureView, QuickCharge capabilities