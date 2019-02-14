Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 Banner and Leaks, Apple’s March Event? – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, we have new leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 along with a complete retail spec sheet. It looks like Apple’s next event will be March 25 but apparently won’t feature the next generation AirPods or the iPad mini 5. According to Largan Precision, we are about to see a lot of triple camera smartphones in the future. The Google Pixel 4 will be a modular device according to some recent patents, you will be able to connect external things like a screen. We end today’s show with the FCC certifying that the Nokia 9 PureView will bring Dual-SIM and QuickCharge capabilities.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Galaxy S10 retail spec sheet leak: facts and figures
Galaxy S10+ banner leaks, reminds us what’s coming 02/20
Galaxy S10 names officially confirmed by Samsung on website
March 29 availability rumored for AirPods 2, AirPower, new iPads
Sources say next Apple event on March 25 won’t have AirPods 2, iPad mini 5
Apple supplier Largan expects triple-camera demand from other OEMs to boom
How modular could the rumored modular Google Pixel 4 be
FCC reveals dual-SIM Nokia 9 PureView, QuickCharge capabilities

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
AirPods 2, Galaxy S10, Google, iPad mini 5, Pixel 4, Pocketnow Daily, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!