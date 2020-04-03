Owners of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices that reside in the United States will start receiving a software update on their devices today. This update includes One UI 2.1, which consists of some of the best Galaxy S20 features.

Starting April 3, 2020, every unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 variant will get One UI 2.1. This software update includes Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, My Filters, Pro Video, and more improvements to your device. It will allow last year’s flagships to capture multiple shots and video at the same time, manually control ISO, exposure levels, shutter speeds, and more. Devices that are locked to carriers will start receiving these features as time goes by. To manually update your device, you can head over to the phone’s settings, then go to Software Update, Download, and Install.

Source SamMobile