The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is now available at Verizon

Just after Sprint had announced the pre-orders for the 5G LG V50 ThinQ, another of the biggest networks in the US has started to sell the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Verizon has announced, that starting today, May 16th, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is exclusively available for purchase. You can get all the goodies that are included in the regular Galaxy S10 plus 5G speeds. This means you get a great 6.7” Dynamic AMOLED screen, a versatile camera combo and more. If you want yours, you just have to go to Samsung.com or go to any Samsung Experience Store. If you want more details, you can also checkout our Galaxy S10 hands on video. Now, if Verizon isn’t your preferred network, Sprint will have it sometime during summer.