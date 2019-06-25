Samsung Galaxy S10 5G coming to T-Mobile this Friday

After Verizon and, more recently, Sprint, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is coming to T-Mobile. You’ll be able to grab it this Friday, June 28, to take advantage of 5G speeds in parts of Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York, and, where there’s no 5G coverage, use the LTE network just as you normally would.

With this device, customers can supplement their already kick-ass LTE experience with a 5G boost in a few cities now, but if our merger with Sprint is approved, the New T-Mobile will build a 5G network for all … the kind of 5G network America deserves — John Legere, T-Mobile CEO

If you live in the aforementioned regions, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G from T-Mobile for $31.25/month ($549.99 down, Full Retail Price: $1299.99) – all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP).

You can read more about T-Mobile and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G at the source link below.