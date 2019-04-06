Samsung Galaxy S10 5G pre-order dates, Google Pixel 3a confirmed & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we have pre-order dates for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Google Play just revealed the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL in their code. The Galaxy S10’s in-display fingerprint scanner was just bypassed by using a 3D printed solution. Amazon is working on wireless AirPods competitors using Alexa. We end today’s show with Apple dropping the price on the HomePod.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

https://www.androidcentral.com/samsung-galaxy-s10

https://www.sammobile.com/2019/04/05/galaxy-s10s-ultrasonic-fingerprint-sensor-fooled-3d-printed-fingerprint/

https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/04/05/amazon-is-reportedly-developing-wireless-earbuds-with-alexa-built-in/

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/04/04/apple-cuts-homepod-price-worldwide/