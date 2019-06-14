AT&T announced yesterday that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will become available on the carrier on Monday, June 17, for its business customers and developers. Now Sprint is announcing that the Galaxy S10 5G will join its existing line-up of 5G devices, currently consisting of the LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone, and the HTC 5G Hub.

Friday, June 21, is when the Galaxy S10 5G will be available in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City, the first four 5G markets Sprint launched in May. In the coming weeks, it will expand to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

Those who want to preorder the phone can do so starting today, and the carrier will help you save $250 with preorder, then pay just $40.28 per month with $0 down and Sprint Flex Lease.

If you want to opt for the Unlimited Premium plan for your Galaxy S10 5G, it will cost you $80 per month for one line, and it includes nationwide Unlimited data, talk and text, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi, full HD streaming and 100GB LTE mobile hotspot.

