Samsung Galaxy S10 5G launches June 17 for AT&T Business customers

If you are an AT&T Business customer or a 5G developers through the carrier’s Developer Program, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G starting Monday, June 17. The phone will take advantage of AT&T’s 5G mmWave (5G+) network, which is available in very limited parts of 19 cities. The carrier plans to expand its reach to at least 30 cities in the near future.

AT&T is kicking this off with a special offer: businesses can order the Galaxy S10 5G with 256GB internal memory for $999.99. This is the same price AT&T and Samsung are asking for the 128GB LTE Galaxy S10+.

Orders will be placed through AT&T account representatives, and business plans start at $90/month for a single line, with 20GB of tethering and a Private Wi-Fi app. In terms of specs, the Galaxy S10 5G is a real quad-camera beast. You can check up on its specs here.