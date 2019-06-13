Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G launches June 17 for AT&T Business customers

Contents

If you are an AT&T Business customer or a 5G developers through the carrier’s Developer Program, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G starting Monday, June 17. The phone will take advantage of AT&T’s 5G mmWave (5G+) network, which is available in very limited parts of 19 cities. The carrier plans to expand its reach to at least 30 cities in the near future.

AT&T is kicking this off with a special offer: businesses can order the Galaxy S10 5G with 256GB internal memory for $999.99. This is the same price AT&T and Samsung are asking for the 128GB LTE Galaxy S10+.

Orders will be placed through AT&T account representatives, and business plans start at $90/month for a single line, with 20GB of tethering and a Private Wi-Fi app. In terms of specs, the Galaxy S10 5G is a real quad-camera beast. You can check up on its specs here.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
AT&T
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, AT&T, News, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.