Samsung Galaxy S10 5G confirmed for April 5 in Korea

If you needed more confirmation than what has been currently available about the Galaxy S10 5G, here you go! Samsung officially confirmed, via a press release, that the Galaxy S10 5G will officially debut in Korea on April 5. South Korea is one of the leading markets with commercially available 5G services, according to Samsung, since the end of last year.

We are at the beginning of a new era where the incredible speed and connectivity of 5G becomes a reality, bringing the world closer to Samsung’s vision of connected living. We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished to bring our first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year — DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics

The phone will eventually roll out to other markets as well, the United States included, where it will likely join Verizon’s line-up. It will bring monster specs, including a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED with 19:9 aspect ratio, as well as six cameras in total, four on the back, and two on the front. Future customers will be able to choose between Majestic Black, Royal Gold, and Crown Silver color options.