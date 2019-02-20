Verizon is the only place with the Galaxy S10 5G this spring [U]

Someone has to be a first adopter around here, if that’s you, well, you might be thinking about getting onto the 5G network with a phone as soon as possible. Well, if you care for rumors, you might want to be on the carrier that supposedly bid for the right to sell Samsung’s first 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G.

Many of the specifications from the Galaxy S10+ will be carried over to this new device. We are sure of these new specific details: the AMOLED display will go to a whopping 6.7 inches, a special time of flight depth-sensing camera to enable live software bokeh for video chat and a Quick Measure feature, a larger 4,500mAh battery and a 25-watt charging solution — one of the faster charging standards we’ve seen in the United States for a while.

To take on 5G connectivity, the phone uses a ceramic chassis as opposed to one of metal and bulks up to a hefty 198 grams. The biggest trade-off is the loss of microSD storage, so the one native storage option of 256GB is all we’ve got to work on here.

So, which carrier will have the S10 5G first? Verizon will in the first half of this year, but has not specified when — probably as soon as when the network will be turned on for wireless customers. Check the source link below this story if you’re an existing Verizon customer to opt into eligibility to buy the Galaxy S10 5G and see our Galaxy S10 deals guide when that is the case. Samsung states that the carrier’s exclusivity of the device will run through the first half of the year.