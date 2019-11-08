A Twitter report from Korea claims that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 5G enables 3D face unlocking. Opposed to the Galaxy S10+, which features two regular selfie cameras, the Galaxy S10 5G sports a camera and a ToF sensor.

Said ToF sensor was, until now, only used to improve portrait selfies, but apparently Samsung is enabling it in order to allow users to face unlock their smartphones.

The ToF sensor enables devices, like the Mate 30 Pro, Pixel 4, and iPhone 11, to accurately map the user’s face in order to securely lock and unlock the device with this biometric feature.

Since the beta of Android 10 is only available in Korea, we’ll have to wait for a stable release to see how Samsung enabled 3D face unlocking on the phone (whether it implies actually using the ToF sensor for this purpose, or not).

