The Samsung Galaxy Ring was one of the best pieces of tech we saw and experienced during MWC 2024. This tiny device was teased during Galaxy S24 Unpacked and formally announced during the latest tech event in Barcelona, which gives us more information regarding its specs and features. We didn’t receive any hints about pricing or availability, but it seems that Samsung might be planning a one-of-a-kind launch that would include the upcoming Olympic Games.

Samsung’s official relationship with the Summer Olympic Games started more than three decades ago, when they became the local sponsor of the Olympic Games Seoul 1988, and then stepped up its commitment to the Olympic Games by becoming the Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment category at the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998, and it will extend until 2028.

When is it coming?

We might be in for a shock at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, as new rumors suggest that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Ring sometime in August. Further, it is also said that the company is getting ready with 400,000 units to meet initial orders. Mass production of the Galaxy Ring might begin around May, ahead of the possible Summer Launch date that may happen in July, which conveniently coincides with the upcoming sports event that will be celebrated from July 26 to August 11.

Now, no real information or rumors suggest that Samsung will wait for Paris 2024 to shine more light on the Galaxy Ring, and we might even be going on a limb to think as much, but think about it. Samsung launching the Galaxy Ring during the event would be the most genius marketing campaign ever, as the Olympic rings symbolize the Olympic Movement. I’m just picturing five Galaxy Rings interlaced to mimic the placement of the Olympic rings. It might be genius, or I have a big imagination.

The 400,000 starting units of the Galaxy Ring also make us believe that Samsung will limit availability to certain regions, or at least during the early launch phase. Either way, we can’t wait to see what this fitness-oriented device will do.