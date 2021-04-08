Samsung introduced a phone named Galaxy A Quantum last year. It was named so because of the presence of a quantum security chipset. Now, it seems like Samsung is working on its successor. The live images and a poster of the Galaxy Quantum 2 have leaked online. Moreover, some of the specifications have surfaced too.

The leak comes from a Korean blog, Naver.com. It reports that the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will be sold by SK Telecom just like the first-gen model. The device itself is seen sporting a new design language that blends with the current-gen Samsung smartphones. The Quantum 2 seems to have an Infinity-O display with a centered hole punch. It is a flat panel with moderately sized bezels at the top and bottom. It is held together by a metal frame. Furthermore, the camera module houses three lenses with a flash.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Surprisingly, it will pack a flagship chipset, but one that is almost two years old – the Snapdragon 855+. It is tipped to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The optics could be led by a 64MP camera with support for optical image stabilization. The specifications of other two cameras remain unknown.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is also rumored to pack a 4,500mAh battery that might charge at 25W. However, it is said to be shipped with a 15W charger. A leakster who goes by the name Tron (@FrontTron) also tweeted that the upcoming Samsung phone will have an IP67 rating, Dolby Atmos speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a MicroSD card slot, and support for Samsung Pay with MST. It could be made available in Black and White color variants. The device could be up for pre-orders on April 13 with launch reportedly set for April 23.